Call for Dundalk people to shine brightly for Darkness into Light event

The people of Louth are being encouraged to share ‘One Sunrise Together’ for the social distanced Darkness into Light event to raise much needed funds for Pieta.

The annual Darkness into Light is going socially distanced due to Covid-19 restrictions and needs people's support more than ever this year.

The people of Dundalk and Louth are being callled on to get their runners on and rise early on saturday May 8th to walk, run, swim, hike or bike 5km for Pieta.

Dundalk’s Event Director Seán Kelly said: "Darkness into Light is going to be a little different this year, like the rest of life during Covid.

"This year, as we cannot gather together at our usual Darkness Into Light venues like DKIT, but we are bringing Darkness into Light to you, and asking all our supporters to don their yellow t-shirts and take part in the event at a time and in a location that suits them.

"We are so looking forward to sharing this very special sunrise with you on the 8th of May.

"There are so many brilliant walking routes in and around Dundalk like the Navvy Bank and the Tain Bridge Riverwalk.

"So we are asking people to make a plan and to complete the event on the morning of 8th May. "Share your photos and moments with us online and spread the word of Pieta.

"Dawn is at 4.52am on that morning so set the alarm clocks and make a plan to share in this special and unique event.

"It’s great to see that local coffee shops are supporting us and opening early so that participants can get their early morning coffee intake. Panama on the Square, 23 Seats opposite the Town Hall and both Rocksalts on Earl Street and Blackrock are opening so go get a coffee before setting of or on your way back from the dawn walk.

"Let’s not forget what this event is all about, its about providing Hope to people in need, to remind them at their darkest moment that light is only a moment away and that we are all here for them.

"It’s also to remember the loved ones we have lost, that we will never forget them and we are doing something small like a dawn walk to let them know we still think about them and to keep the memories we have of them alive."

Seán concluded: "Pieta have been working throughout the pandemic to keep the doors open and the services running and the committee here in Dundalk are continuing to push for and advocate the need for a local service to be in place, but we need the vital support of the local community to get behind us.

"So please sign up on https://www.darknessintolight.ie/venue and please follow our local Darkness into Light Dundalk page for further updates."

Pieta helped 39 Louth people in 2020 and provided 489 hours of counselling across the county in 2019 and 2020.