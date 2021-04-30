Retailers worry about 'challenges ahead' despite Covid-19 reopening plan

Retail Ireland, the Ibec group that represents the retail sector, thas welcomed clarity that the sector will reopen fully on Monday, May 17, with click and collect resuming a week earlier, on Monday, May 10.

The group said retail businesses were looking forward to reopening and staying open, and would be reviewing and updating their public health protocols to ensure a safe experience for customers and staff.

Retail Ireland Director Arnold Dillon said: “Today has been a long time coming. The last few months have been incredibly stressful for retail businesses and their staff. We now have a clear roadmap and can plan ahead with confidence. It is crucial that consumers support those businesses that have been badly hit by Covid restrictions. Unfortunately, some businesses will not reopen, many more will be relying on strong summer sales to ensure a viable business into the future.

“Government supports have been a lifeline for many businesses, but debt levels have increased significantly, and many rent disputes remain unresolved. Unless further measures are taken, more business failures and redundancies are inevitable.

"Supporting the experience economy and breathing life back into our towns and cities must be a top priority over the coming weeks and months," he concluded.