Dundalk groups urged to apply for €3 million Pilot Bike and E-Bike Upcycling Initiative   

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the launch of a three-year pilot initiative for the provision of high quality up-cycled bicycles and e-bikes for those on low incomes and/or those who are most marginalised and disadvantaged.

Funding of €3 million is being provided by the Department of Transport for this initiative over a three-year period and will be made available through the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Community Services Programme.

Senator McGreehan said: “I very much welcome this pilot scheme.

"Cycling should be affordable and available for everyone.

"I would urge qualifying organisations to apply to this initiative.

"It is great to see this inclusive concept and I would hope that there would possibly be more funding made available for specific adapted cycling equipment for people with disabilities.”

Applications are now being sought from eligible organisations for inclusion on this programme.

Organisations eligible to apply are those currently supported under the Community Services Programme or alternatively are in a Partnership/Consortium of which at least one member is currently a CSP supported organisation.

It is envisaged that the pilot will support up to 6 social enterprises in 2021.