€16,500 EuroMillions win for Louth punter from 50 cent stake

A punter in County Louth was left in shock on Tuesday night when four lucky numbers saw them collect a whopping five-figure amount on the EuroMillions.

The anonymous customer had placed the winning bet via their online BoyleSports account in advance of Tuesday evening’s EuroMillions Plus draw, on the four numbers 10, 17, 20 and 23.

The winning wager cost just €0.50 cent and when all four numbers rolled out of the machine, they smashed mammoth odds of 33,000/1.

The stunning run of luck meant the lucky Louth punter started their week richer to the tune of a mega €16,500.50.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our customer in Louth who was aiming high and was rewarded handsomely for their ambition.

"They have kicked off their week with a €16,500 bonus and we wish them the best of luck with their winnings.”