Local people called on to join Dundalk Tidy Towns Spring Clean

Local people are being encouraged to join Dundalk Tidy Towns National Spring Clean 2021

On Saturday 1st May Dundalk Tidy Towns are taking part in An Taisce National Spring Clean 2021.

Socially distant litter picks will take place at 10.30am at Marshes Avenue, Inner Relief Road and Avenue Road in Dundalk.

We are also asking all of our 'Adopt a Patch' volunteers to carry out a litter pick on their patch at 10.30am on Saturday.

Alternatively people may like to carry out a 2 Minute Street Clean in their area.

We are asking all who take part to take a selfie or a before/after picture of the areas they cleaned as we will be making a special video to mark the National Spring Clean 2021.

For more information please contact Dundalk Tidy Towns on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or at dundalktidytowns@gmail.com

All participants are asked to adhere to public health advice by staying apart, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer.