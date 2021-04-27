The Lisdoo has been sold but it will be 'Business as usual' under new owner

The Lisdoo bar and restaurant has been sold but will remain open under the new owner.

Adrienne and Colum Kehoe announced that they have sold their business after 18 years trading in the premises but said it will be "business as usual" under the new owner.

The popular bar and restaurant has been bought by a company owned by the son of Larry Goodman, Mark, who also owns the Clermont in Blackrcok.

Adrienne and Colum Kehoe said in a statement online: "We would like to announce the sale of the Lisdoo Bar and Restaurant.

"We have has the pleasure of trading in the Lidsoo for 18 years and it has been an absolute privilege to serve the wonderful people of Dundalk and surrounding areas on a daily basis.

"Adrienne Kehoe, management and all the staff will remain in the Lidsoo and it will be very much business as usual.

"We look forward to exciting times ahead and what the future holds."