Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in May

Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in May

As Covid-19 restrictions ease across the country, the Irish public's Netflix consumption is likely to take a hit.

Nevertheless, there's plenty of new additions coming to streaming giant's catalogue next month.

Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of May, there's sure to be something for all tastes.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across May below:

NETFLIX ORGINAL TV

Selena: The Series: Part 2   4/5/2021   

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2  7/5/2021  

Jupiter's Legacy  7/5/2021  

Mine  8/5/2021  

Mad for Each Other (Coming Soon)   

The Upshaws   12/5/2021   

Move to Heaven  14/5/2021    

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2  14/5/2021   

Haunted: Season 3  14/05/2021   

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2  19/05/2021   

Special: Season 2  20/05/2021   

The Neighbor: Season 2  21/05/2021   

AlRawabi School for Girls  (Coming Soon)   

Black Space  27/05/2021   

The Kominsky Method: Season 3  28/05/2021  

HALSTON (Coming Soon)

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2   28/05/2021   

Ragnarok: Season 2  27/5/2021   

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties  31/05/2021   

Racket Boys  (Coming Soon)  

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

And Tomorrow the Entire World  06/05/2021  

Monster  07/05/2021   

Milestone   07/05/2021  

Super Me   09/05/2021   

Oxygen  12/05/2021   

Dance of the Forty One  12/05/2021 

The Woman in the Window   14/05/2021  

I Am All Girls  14/05/2021  

Ferry  14/05/2021   

The Strange House  14/05/2021   

Sardar Ka Grandson   18/05/2021  

Army of the Dead   21/05/2021   

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail   26/05/2021   

Blue Miracle  27/05/2021    

NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness    05/05/2021

Money, Explained   11/05/2021  

Nail Bomber: Manhunt    26/05/2021    

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America   26/05/2021 

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Trash Truck: Season 2    04/05/2021  

Jungle Beat: The Movie    14/05/2021    

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3   21/05/2021   T

Dog Gone Trouble   28/05/2021   

NETFLIX ANIME

Castlevania: Season 4  13/05/2021   

Eden   27/05/2021  

FILM HIGHLIGHTS IN MAY

Army of the Dead (2021)

The Woman in the Window (2021)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021)

Oxygen (2021)

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Ma (2019)

Men in Black: International (2019)

School of Rock Goat (2003)

Cape Fear (1991)

Jaws (1975)

Highlander (1986)

The Bourne Saga

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

Les Misérables (2012)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Serenity (2005)

8 Mile (2002)

Tremors (1990)

Candyman (1992)

Shark Tale (2004)