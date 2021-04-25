Dundalk students participate in Chemistry Olympiad

Coláiste Chú Chulainn students participated in chemistry Olympiad

Fionn Weldon and Roisín Molloy received certificatese recognising their efforts and participation in the Irish Chemistry Olympiad

The Irish Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) is a competition for Irish students in the final year of second level education

The competition is run in conjunction with DCU and CASTeL.

CASTeL is Ireland’s largest research centre in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

Their mission is to support the development of STEM learners from an early age, and so enhance the scientific, mathematical and technological capacity of Irish society.