Hill Street Views: We are all adding to the world's waste problem

As someone lucky enough to have been able to continue to work from the safety of my home since March 2020, I have become acutely aware of the increased level of rubbish spewing out of my own house.

The bins – black, green, brown, you name it! – get filled quicker and quicker with each passing week these days.

Our ‘bin day’ is Thursday, but by the previous Saturday the pressing need for more bin space is already causing anxiety levels to spike.

As we spend more time at home, we also spend more money on online purchases.

Practically every day – sometimes twice a day – An Post or DHL or some other worn-out delivery company person, plonks a cardboard box of something new on the mat outside the front door.

In a rather commercial-type play on the old ‘Belfast run’, he or she rings the doorbell and then flees back to their van and heads on their merry way again before I have time to answer.

The cardboard box is then emptied of its contents and disposed of beside the back door, where I then happen to find it stacked, along with yesterday’s arrivals, sometime later that evening.

It is then my job to remove the packaging from the house and deposit it into the relevant bin at the side of the house.

This process happens on a daily occurrence – rinse, wash, repeat.

I have become very familiar with my bins in the past 12 months and the neighbour’s cat, always watching me from atop the fence, looks on with a certain sadness in his eyes - “no ham today, kid,” I say, forlornly.

On a serious point though, we are all adding to the growing waste problem.

A problem which is being borne out in the increased instances of fly-tipping along roads and fields across Dundalk and Louth.

Credit needs to go to the hard-working and diligent community groups that have organised litter pick-up days in recent weeks to try and fight back against this unwanted scourge.

But the reality is that we could all help a little bit by taking a moment to think about whether we really need that cherry red popcorn maker.

I realise now that I don’t.