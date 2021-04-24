Hill Street Views: The good life beyond the 5k

It was the day before the last day of 2020 and I can remember that beautiful sunset with total clarity. I can remember my mood just as much – serenity.

The end of a thoroughly dreadful and unforgettable year was drawing close, but the prospect of a 5km restricted period of time was even closer on the horizon.

We were walking along Port beach at around 4pm. Through the wooden groynes, dotted along the beach, breaking crashing waves and diligently preserving the coastline, the falling sunlight cast long-fingered shadows through the timbers, creeping slowly onwards.

The 5km travel restriction was coming into effect at midnight that day – thus ending any hope of returning to Port beach, which lies 24kms from home.

I took a photo that evening and, as I savoured my fantastic photography skills, I said to my better half, “better make the most of this, it could be a few weeks before we’re back here again”.

Over 100 days later, we returned to that long sandy strand just down the coast from Annagassan.

While it seemed a long time had passed since our previous visit, and we almost squealed with joy as we bobbed closer to the beach, nothing had changed really. Port beach and the wind swept, long-grassed fields stretching back from the sea were as they had been. Had always been.

Nature, as is its relentless way, went about its waxing and waning and growing and dying without anyone noticing.

While the rest of us worried about the pandemic and the impact of the restrictions and the evolving, constantly-shifting details of a huge, global vaccine programme, which will eventually save many lives and help return life to some semblance of normality; the sea, the fields, the birds, the everything else out there, went on as if our struggles were the preserve of beings from another dimension.

I quite liked that thought as we started out along the beach.

In a world which has felt like it’s been strung upside down and shuck mercilessly by an overgrown schoolyard bully for the past 12 months, the fact that nature had remained constant, imperious through it all, helped restore some calmness and clarity.

As I inhaled the biting sea air deeply and smiled into the sun, I realised that things are slowly getting better.

Out, along the surf, some children waded with buckets and spades - ankle deep - their mothers and fathers watching proudly close by – coffees in hand and tiny coats bent across their forearms.

This was normal. Sure, the air still chilled, but the sky was blue and for those 45 minutes or so, Covid-19 didn’t exist in our minds.

After over 100 days of curtailment and reduced movement, I’ll never take a trip to the beach for granted ever again. Or will I?

Just as nature gets on with things, we also have a powerful ability to get back to normal very quickly and fall back into old habits and old routines. I hope I’m wrong though.