Bealtaine Events for Louth Libraries

A host of Bealtaine events are being held online by Louth Libraries

Summer Cookery Class with Tara Walker is on Thursday 6th of May at 11am

In this cook-a-long class Tara Walker, who runs the East Coast Cookery School will demonstrate how to make delicious summer recipes.

Participants will receive the recipes, equipment and ingredients list in advance.

Furniture Upcycling Workshop with the Rediscovery Centre – Thursday 13th of May at 2:30pm.

Join the Rediscovery Centre for a fun introduction to furniture upcycling. During this workshop you will find out the best furniture to upcycle, how to choose colours, prepare the furniture and techniques for painting.

Chair Yoga – Tuesday 18th of May at 12 noon

Join Hazel from Chair Yoga Ireland Making Yoga accessible for all. Chair Yoga is a gentle Yoga practice, where you get all the benefits of Yoga, whilst seated and or using a chair as an aid.

Exercise For Healthy Aging – Thursday 20th of May at 12 noon

In this Healthy Ireland workshop with physiotherapist Cillain O’Shaughnessy from Body Right Physio, you will find out how physical activity can improve our health and quality of life.

Holistic Gardening with Bumblebee Farm – Thursday 27th of May at 3pm

Join Bumblebee Farm for a holistic approach to gardening that protects ourselves and our wildlife, sequesters carbon to help reverse climate change by allowing you to grow better.

Places are limited for all events so booking is essential. To book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

Healthy Ireland Events at Louth Libraries

"Kindfully Me" with children's therapist Louise Shanagher - Saturday 15th of May at 3pm.

This workshop will introduce children to fun, creative kindness practices. Louise will explore what it means to be kind to ourselves and others through discussion, stories, craft and meditation. The workshop will promote positive mental health and well being for children and is suitable for children and 4 to 10 years. Places are limited so booking is essential. To book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

