Louth farmer reminded of safety as part of Be Summer Ready” campaign

Louth senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the launch of the Governments “Be Summer Ready” campaign.

She said it is an important time to remind farmers and all those who may visit farms of the need to be aware of all the risks.

Every year farming accounts for over 40% of all fatal workplace incidents.

It is now time for a change in behaviour, so that the rate of fatal and serious incidents in agriculture is reduced.

Senator McGreehan commented “There was an announcement by Government for water safety and farm.

“We need to be cognisant and aware that tragically we lose loved ones every year, it is important that we look to the “Be Summer Ready” campaign.

"We all must be aware of the dangers involved in all outdoor activities.

"As the evenings are longer and the weather is finer, more and more of us are enjoying outdoor activities.