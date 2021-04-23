Revenue seize cigarettes, beer and over €50,000 cash in Dundalk

Revenue seized cigarettes, beer and over €50,000 in cash during a search in Dundalk.

Following a search, under warrant, of a warehouse in Dundalk Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Bill, seized 41,800 unstamped ‘Richmond’ branded cigarettes and 440 litres of beer.

The seized cigarettes and beer have a combined estimated retail value of almost €32,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €24,200.

Revenue also sezed €30,950 and £18,510 (€21,316 equivalent) in cash during the search.