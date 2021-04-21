Trial into a fatal crash in Louth to be given priority

The trial of a 29-year-old man charged in connection with a fatal crash on the N2 in County Louth three years ago, is to be given priority in the Circuit Court list.

Paul McCleave with an address at Gort na Mona Court, West Belfast is accused of dangerous driving causing the death of Tom Begley, at Aclint, Ardee on April 28th 2018.

The 64-year-old from Reaghstown died the following day in Beaumont hospital where he had been airlifted to, following a collision involving his car and a van allegedly driven by the accused.

The case was listed for mention last Friday and after being told the date of the alleged offence, Judge Martina Baxter put back the matter to a date in July, saying it would require priority.