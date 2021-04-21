Dundalk flying the flag for art with 'Motion Marks' exhibition

Dundalk is flying the flag for art with An Táin's current off-site walking exhibition 'Motion Marks' around town.

Artist Órlaith Cullinane drew An Táin Arts Centre's former Dancer in Residence 2020, Fiona Keenan–O’Brien in movement and these images have been painted onto large flags and are flying at town centre locations until the 16th of May.

People can see 'Motion Marks' at the Town Hall, the County Museum and the Adelphi Court, Long Walk with the flags erected on these buildings.

Zoë Conway, An Táin Arts Centre's Trad Musician in Residence 2021, also composed a special musical accompanying track that can be accessed online at each flag by scanning a QR code on the poster at each location.

People can scan the QR code with their phone and listen along to 'Brushstrokes on Canvas' as you view the dancing flags animated by the wind.

Orlaith is also a member of Bridge Street Studios and Art As Exchange (AAEX).

"Drawing live from a moving dancing figure leaves no time to plan the marks being made, it forces a direct eye-to-hand connection and the brain has no time to interfere", Orlaith said online.

"I’ve been holding live dance drawing sessions with dancer, actor and choreographer Fiona Keenan O’Brien for several years.

"For this project I’ve painted Fiona’s dancing figure onto large flags while she is improvising movement live."

Motion Marks was launched online on Friday 16th of April and sees 26 flags installed on the three locations around town.

It is a free project presented by An Táin Arts Centre and a donation will help them to continue supporting artists and presenting creative projects in the community.