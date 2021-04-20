Two fully vaccinated staff test positive for Covid at Dundalk's Dealgan House nursing home

All visits to Dealgan House nursing home in Dundalk have been suspended after two fully vaccinated staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for Dealgan House confirmed two of their staff received positive results as part of routine serial testing carried out fortnightly in the local nursing home.

"Both staff members were fully vaccinated, receiving their second doses in February and neither have symptoms of any sort", the spokesperson said.

"All residents of the nursing home are fully vaccinated.

"We have temporarily suspended visiting pending advice from Public Health.”

Dealgan House was one of the worst hit nursing homes during the first wave of the pandemic, with 23 residents dying during a Covid-19 outbreak at the Dundalk home.