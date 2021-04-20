Louth senator welcomes government move on hate crime

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Justice that Government approval has been secured to publish the General Scheme of the Criminal Justice (Hate Crime) Bill 2021.

Senator McGreehan said: “The inclusion of disability and gender as grounds for discrimination is so progressive.

"We hear so many horrific stories of how people are being assaulted for no other reason than their gender, disability, nationality to name but a few.

“This Bill is incredibly welcome news.

"Hate Crimes are becoming increasingly common, this legislation will herald a change to bring this country towards becoming a more inclusive society.

"Where everyone in our communities can be protected.”

Senator McGreehan noted that the protected characteristics under the Criminal Justice (Hate Crime) Bill 2021 are:Race,

Colour, Nationality, Religion, Ethnic or national origin, Sexual orientation, Gender and Disability



The Louth Senator added: “Fianna Fáil have been advocating for this legislation since the last Dáil term and it highlights another area where Fianna Fáil in Government are moving on commitments made before the last election.

"I very much look forward to seeing the Bill enacted into Law.”