HIRING: Dundalk Democrat is looking for a new reporter to join our editorial team

Dundalk Democrat

Reporter - Multimedia

Full Time

As the trusted brand for news, sport and entertainment in the north east, the Dundalk Democrat is on the lookout for a talented and creative person to join our editorial team.

The suitable candidate will have an eye for a great story and the technical skills to publish stories across the newspaper's print and digital channels.

We want someone with the passion to source stories and the desire to go the extra mile whenever needed. The successful candidate will work as part of a team charged with growing the Democrat's presence online and in print.

We are looking for a self-starter who can:

· Demonstrate excellent reporting skills and deliver fresh and engaging news

· Engage our fast-growing online audience through the use of video and audio

· Use social media in a dynamic way to distribute and source news, and help build an online community.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, April 28, 2021

To apply, please email brian.keyes@iconicnews.ie including a covering letter, CV and samples of your work.