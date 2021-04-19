Jury sworn in for the trial of a man accused of killing the mother of his child in Dundalk

A jury has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of a fishmonger accused of killing the mother of his child over two years ago.

Edmundas Dauksa (51 ) of Castletown Road in Dundalk, Co Louth, had pleaded not (NOT) guilty to the murder of his partner Ingrida Maciokaite (31) at Bridgewater Mews, Linenhall Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth on September 18, 2018.

Mr Justice Michael White told the jury of seven women and five men today, Monday April 19th 2021, that the accused was a Lithuanian national who sold shellfish in the Dundalk area.

He added that the deceased, who had been in a relationship and had a six-year-old daughter with the accused, was also a Lithuanian national.

Mr Justice White said that there had been some issue with custody prior to the death of Ingrida Maciokaite.

The trial will begin this Thursday April 22nd before Mr Justice Paul McDermott.