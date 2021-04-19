Man arrested in relation to murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 30s, this morning, 19th April 2021 in relation to the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe on 25th January 2013.

The man was arrested in the Dundalk area shortly before 8.30am and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Det Garda Donohoe was shot dead outside the Lordship Credit Union eight years ago.

Aaron Brady, of New Road, Crossmaglen in Co Armagh, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Det Garda Donohoe last October.

Brady was also sentenced to 14 years for armed robbery.