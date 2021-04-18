Spring has blossomed in Dundalk

You may remember that last autumn I wrote about spring bulbs; but like any interesting subject it cannot really be condensed into just one article.

Where before was the time to plant them up, now is the time to really enjoy them. Take a stroll anywhere and you are likely to come across spring bulbs of one kind or another.

Many are the gift that keeps on giving, for you can plant one bulb and next year there will be two.

Give it a few years and a swathe of colour will be there to greet you every spring like the reliable old friend that they are.

First come the delicate bells of the snowdrops which gave way to the the proud, upright crocus.

Heavenly scented Hyacinths and Daffodils that dance in the breeze are nearing their end and it is now time for regal tulips to start throwing some joy in our direction.

Of course, these are not the only bulbs, let us not forget the wonderful contributions by bluebells, scilla, muscari, anemone, fritillaria and allium.

I pay special tribute to the former five on the list not because they are in any way better than the others, but because they grow abundantly everywhere and almost anyone will recognise them.



Snowdrops, or Galanthus as they sometimes like to be known, are among the first flowers to greet us after Christmas.

While the flower may be gone by now, their presence is still known by a crown of green leaves that remains in their wake.

This is a special time for snowdrops, as if you wish to acquire some you should aim to do so while the leaves are still present and perky.

Snowdrops suffer heavily from drying out and while it is possible (and cheaper) to buy dormant bulbs they will do much better if exchanged while “in the green” where the bulbs come with leaves still attached usually wrapped in a little soil and plastic sheet to keep the moisture in.

Crocuses offer a dramatic explosion of colour soon after the snowdrops, we often see the purple or lavender colours on our daily walks, but they also come in white, yellow, and blue.

I was amazed that when you take a closer look, the difference in each variety somehow manages to be both subtle and drastic at the same time.

Hyacinths are a favourite of mine for their scent alone.

To walk past a few bulbs and catch their fragrance is enough to stop you in your tracks and quickly forget all the woes that have been bothering you.

I have several in pots in my yard and in spring you can expect to find me out there first thing in the morning, donning my highly fashionable dressing gown, with a cup of tea in hand, just bathing in the smell.

It’s a true bliss that everyone should experience. They have a rich, heady, and sweet scent that is somehow also light and uplifting; it just screams “spring is here”.

I think everyone holds memories of going to the garden and picking daffodils for a gift on Mother’s Day to go with her breakfast in bed.

Their sheer abundance in every flower bed, pot, verge, or spare patch of land is testament to how truly loved they are. Just like us, they come in all shapes and sizes.

I’ve been on the hunt for different varieties this spring as a form of entertainment.

You may have even seen me a few days ago clambering in the bushes around St. Alphonsus road trying to get a good picture of a variety I hadn’t seen yet.

You probably thought I was crazy and you’re probably right.

Tulips are another favourite that have a plentiful number of admirers.

If you’re not convinced, these beautiful flowers are about ready to open and show the world why they are so loved, so look around and see if their charm can persuade you to love them too. To my surprise, I have discovered that the petals are edible.

Apparently, the taste is nothing to write home about, but at least they can make a pretty garnish or an interesting conversation piece. It might steer the talk away from the crazy woman in the bushes taking photos of daffodils.

Kimmy Hodgetts eco friendly and garden maintenance company is Garden Wisdom and she can me contacted on 089 2266390 and www.gardenwisdomdundalk.com