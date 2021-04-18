Concerns raised over impact on Dundalk business when hairdressers and pubs allowed open in Northern Ireland

Dundalk Municipal District Cathaoirleach Councillor Emma Coffey has raised serious concerns of the impact of the lifting of Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland on the local economy and local business.

Cllr Emma Coffey, voicing those concerns, stated that with the planned opening of hairdressers and beauty salons in Northern Ireland on the 23 of April 2021 and all non-essential retail including pubs and restaurant opening for outdoor service on the 30th of April puts our local business and traders in Ireland but particularly in the Border Counties such as Louth in jeopardy as local people will be able to travel to Northern Ireland to avail of hairdressing and beauty services and avail of going to a pub or a restaurant in a matter of weeks.

"With the real possibility of staycations being allowed from the 24th of May 2021 in the North this will put further pressure on our hospitality and retail sector", Cllr Coffey said.

"The Government must issue a very real opening up plan of our economy for the south to include dates for personal services and non-essential retail and hospitality to open up in order to ensure that as many business in Dundalk and the Republic can survive and thrive.

Otherwise will see groups of shopping and hairdresser parties crossing the border and spending money that should be retained in our local economy.