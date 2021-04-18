Dundalk senator welcomes launch of the National Action Plan for Childminding  

Fianna Fáil Seanad Spokesperson on Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Erin McGreehan has welcomed the launch of the National Action Plan for Childminding.

The National Action Plan aims to improve access to high quality and affordable early learning and care and school-age childcare through childminding, and sets out a phased approach to bringing childminders within the scope of State-funded supports and regulation over the period 2021-2028.

Childminding offers many benefits to children and parents, but until now has received little formal recognition by the State. Despite its many advantages and its continued popularity among parents, it has remained largely unfunded, unsupported and unregulated.

Senator McGreehan commented: “I am delighted to see the Government launch this important and long-awaited reform.

"Until now there has been very little State support for childminding or public recognition of the important role that childminders play.

"This National Action Plan, which stresses the distinctive features of childminding, will open up a range of supports to childminders and will bring many benefits to children, to their parents, and to childminders themselves.”