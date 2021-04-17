Dundalk library's upcoming online events

Louth County Library may have their doors closed due to Covid-19 restrictions but they have plenty of events happening online.

Here are the upcoming events:

Healthy Ireland at Your Library Events

Mindful Eating- Tuesday 20th of April at 7pm with Nutritionist – Foodee Denise Wogan

This Healthy Ireland Zoom workshop will explore unhelpful beliefs, thought patterns and attitudes about food, eating, dieting and explore the concepts of mindful eating.

Working From Home- Advice and Exercises with physiotherapists Cillian O’Shaughnessy and Orlagh Gaynor from Bodyright Physio on Thursday 22nd of April at 5pm.

In this workshop participants will discover top tips for minding their physical wellbeing while working from home.

Work Matters Events

Your Local Education and Training Board - What LMETB Can Offer - Virtual workshop on Thursday 29th of April at 10am.

To book any of the events email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie