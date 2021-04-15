Five adults and two children injured in crash in Dundalk

Seven people have been injured in a two car collision in Ravensdale, Co Louth.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious two vehicle road traffic accident that occurred on the R174, Blackgate, Ravensdale, Co. Louth, at approximately 3:50pm today, Thursday 15th April.

Seven people were injured in the two car collision.

Six people, three men, one woman and two children were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for their injuries.

A second woman, a female in her 20s, was brought to Beaumount Hospital where her condition is described as serious.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed to allow for a technical examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 3:30pm and 4:30pm today and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drumad Garda station on 042 935 8680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.





