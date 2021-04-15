Disruption to Dundalk water supply due to repair works

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out essential works.

While works are ongoing customers in the following locations may experience temporary disruption to their supply such as low water pressure, water outages and/or discoloured water during the following times.

Customers on the Carrick Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruptions tonight night, Thursday 15 April, from 10:00pm until 6:00am on Friday 16 April due to leak detection works.

Customers in Cortial in Kilkerley and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruptions until 6:00pm today, Thursday 15 April, due to leak repair works.

When works are completed it may take two to three hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

