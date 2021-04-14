More than 70 jobs at risk at PayPal in Dundalk

As many as 72 jobs are at risk at PayPal in Dundalk.

There could be up to 131 jobs lost at the online payments firm operations in Dundalk and Dublin.

Employees were briefed about the situation this morning, Wednesday, and it is understood impacted workers will be able to apply for other jobs within the company, or for an enhanced voluntary redundancy package.

PayPal currently employs more than 1,300 people in Dundalk.