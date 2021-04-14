Over 125,000 smuggled cigarettes seized by Revenue officers in two operations

Revenue officers seized a total of more than 125,000 smuggled cigarettes in two separate seizures in recent days.

As a result of an intelligence-led operation and with the assistance of detector dog Bill, Revenue officers seized 76,000 unstamped cigarettes following a search, under warrant, of a retail premises in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan on Tuesday.

A Bulgarian man and woman both in their thirties were questioned.

Separately, as a result of routine operations over the course April 12 and 13, Revenue officers seized 50,400 cigarettes at Dublin Airport.

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘NZ Gold’ and ‘Rothmans’, were discovered in packages consigned from Italy and have a combined retail value of €89,300, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €70,600.

Investigations into these seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.