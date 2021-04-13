Positive signs have sprung up in Dundalk to lift people's spirits

Signs with positive messages have sprung up in town to put a smile on people's faces during the most recent lockdown.

Colourful signs with uplifting words such as hope, courage, joy, love, family and faith are displayed on flower and heart signs have popped up in the green area in front of the garda station.

It is part of a nationwide initiative, the Feel Good Project, which is aimed at lifting the spirits of people during the pandemic restrictions and is organised by Independent Councillors around the country.

The display in town have had a positive impact as people walk, jog and drive by within their 5km radius.

Local Independent councillor Maeve Yore, who took part in the project, said the mental health and wellbeing campaign #FeelGoodProject is to spread a little cheer in the community in these difficult times.

Cllr Yore thanked Dundalk Tidy Towns for their help erecting the sings in town.

“I am delighted to take part in this Feel Good Project with the help of my friends and Independent colleagues Senator Sharon Keogan and 40 Independent Councillors in 23 counties across the country.

"Times have been so tough for all of us in different ways since the Covid pandemic began last year.

"This mental health and wellbeing campaign #FeelGoodProject is to help spread a little cheer and bring a smile to people’s faces.

"The concept is simple it’s to remind all of us of the important things in life, values like Family, Hope, Courage, Love, Faith and Joy.

"I want to thank Dundalk Tidy Towns for their help with the signs and with all their fantastic volunteering across our Town.

"I’m so proud of Dundalk and Louth and am asking everyone to Hold Firm, Keep Following Guidelines, Look out for Each Other, Mind Ourselves - There are Better, Brighter Days ahead."