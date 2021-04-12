Dundalk couple behind €1.2 million fundraiser for Breast Cancer Ireland are calling on pink army to make this year's event even bigger

By Michelle O’Keeffe

Following the phenomenal success of last year’s 100k in 30 Days event, organised by Blackrock couple Niall Carroll and Cara McAdam, this year’s bigger and better family-focussed virtual event with a target of 20,000 #pinkarmy participants has been launched.

The event organised by Niall and Cara last year raised over an astonishing €1.2 million in essential funding for Breast Cancer Ireland.

Local businessman Niall launched the 100km in 30 Days challenge in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland last June, setting himself a target of raising €100,000 but they far surpassed their target reaching over €1.2 million.

Niall and his wife Cara, who was diagnosed with breast cancer just before Christmas 2019, launched the event last year to raise funds for Breast Cancer Ireland.

And they are hoping this year’s fundraiser, with new title sponsor Sherry FitzGerald, will be even bigger and better.

Niall said: “We are aiming to increase participation this year to 20,000, and have full confidence that once again our ‘pink army’ from all of the island of Ireland will jump on board and get involved.

“To have a title sponsor such as Sherry FitzGerald involved this year, with such a strong geographic footprint all across the country, is wonderful and will help us to grow the event and its reach even further in 2021.

“Last year saw participants from no less than 34 countries worldwide getting involved and we’re calling on everyone and their families to support us again this year, to make it our biggest and most inclusive event to date.”

The national event launched today, Monday April 12th, is a fun initiative, aimed at casual strollers, keen walkers, joggers and seasoned runners and is open to everyone from ages one to 100.

People are invited to walk, jog, run or wheel a total of 100km (or more!) during the month of June to help raise funds for Ireland’s leading breast cancer charity, Breast Cancer Ireland.

As an additional incentive, there are around €30,000 worth of incredible prizes to be won throughout the event to include a €3500 family travel voucher, sponsored by Connect Credit Union, five star hotel breaks, restaurant vouchers, luxury brands and family days out.

Registrations for the event will open at www.100kin30days.ie on Thursday 15th April, and founder Niall is urging people to register early to ensure that participation packs and the much-loved pink t-shirts arrive in good time for the event.

Proceeds from the event will help to fund life-saving research and the provision of good breast health education and awareness programmes nationwide by Breast Cancer Ireland.

Participation in the 100k in 30 Days event is easy – simply register to take part in this family event, encourage your friends and family to do the same, then track each walk, jog or run during the month of June on your smartphone or app and upload your activity to your 100k in 30 days account – add an optional photo and watch your kilometres grow.

People can follow ongoing event updates on Instagram @100kin30days or on Twitter using the hashtags #100kin30days and #pinkarmy