Dundalk Chamber of Commerce host online tourism conference

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce are hosting an online tourism conference.

The free major cross border tourism conference titled “Learn from the Best and grow your visitor numbers” takes place this Wednesday 14th April at 9am to 1pm via zoom.

Organized by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Louth Leader Partnership, The Local Enterprise Office Louth , The Marshes Shopping Centre, and Louth County Council this event will bring experts together from various tourism projects around Ireland so that you can replicate it in your own business.

There will be practical tips and workshops on how to improve your tourism business so you can increase your sales and boost attendance figures at your attraction.

There will be four key speakers at this on line webinar including:

Wayne Denner of “10th Step.com” will host a work shop on “Visibility through video- using videos to connect with visitors”.

Aoife Porter of Bua Marketing will give the “Top Tips for Great Destination Marketing Campaigns”.

Seamus Heaney of Pure Cork will tell the story of “ The Visit Cork Story and the Pure Cork Brand”.

Pól Ó Conghaile- Travel Editor with the Irish Independent will discuss “ Travel after Covid-19, 10 trends for a post pandemic world”

The event is free to attend.

To register your place call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie

or click on the link https://www.dundalk.ie/event/ cross-border-tourism- conference-learn-from-the-best