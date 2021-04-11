Long awaited road resurfacing on Dundalk's Ecco Road welcomed

Local Councillor Seán Kelly has welcomed Louth County Council’s road resurfacing programme for 2021 which has included a section of the Ecco Road in Dundalk.

The planned works include road resurfacing and drainage works from the Clan Na Gael clubrooms to the car park at Dunnes Stores Ard Easmuinn and also includes a section of Ashling Park.

These works which will be completed later this year and will be done so at a cost of €439k.

Kelly commented ‘this is an issue I have raising since elected, this road is in a deplorable state – the damage over time to cars, the noise and the flooding issues when there is heavy rain have been a problem for local residents for many years.

It is great to see that works have finally been announced and I will continue to push the Council to complete the rest of the road up to the junction with the Carrick Road next year. It’s great to see progress and investment in this area.’