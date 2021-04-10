Moratorium on street lighting leaving parts of Dundalk like "during the Blitz"

Councillors have called on the moratorium on street lighting which has been in place for 12 years to be lifted saying parts of Dundalk are like “during the Blitz”.

Several councillors spoke about the need for new public lighting in estates and other areas and said the moratorium on them, which has been in place since 2009, must end.

They said that people are being encouraged to be active and walk and cycle, but they must be able to do this safely with adequate public lighting.

Independent councillor Maeve Yore tabled a motion at last Tuesday’s Dundalk Municipal District meeting calling on Louth County Council to assess the junction of Seafield Road/Coast Road/ Rock Court in Blackrock and install public lighting to “ensure maximum safety for pedestrians and motorists”.

Councillor Kevin Meenan supported the motion saying some parts of Dundalk are like during the Blitz and still having a moratorium on public lighting was shocking.

“The moratorium on public lighting has to go, people have to be able to walk in safety”, Cllr Meenan said.

“We are encouraging people to go out and be more active, walking and cycling.

“But some parts of Dundalk are like the Blitz, from above you can’t see parts of it due to a lack of public lighting.

“It is shocking, it is Stone Age.”

Cllr Maria Doyle, who also supported the motion, said: “The whole moratorium on public lighting is something that baffles me.

“We put a lot of money into a lot of things throughout this county and why lighting is off the table I just don’t understand.

“There is a cost associated with lighting but there is a cost associated with everything Louth County council do, so why can’t we just have public lighting where we need public lighting.

“At Rock Court, along that stretch of road, we need public lighting.

“There are no lights, and we need light.

“It is a built-up area, and I am getting representations from people who are falling off footpaths.

“The moratorium on public lighting has to go- we can’t just stand over this policy that doesn’t make any sense.”

Cllr Liam Reilly and Cllr Emma Coffey also supported the motion.

“12 years of a moratorium for street public lighting is something that we really need to address”, Cllr Coffey said.