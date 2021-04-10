Council’s refusal to clean Dundalk's cycle lanes weekly while promoting active travel described as “incredulous”.

Local councillor Maeve Yore has said Louth county Council’s refusal to clean cycle lanes weekly while promoting active travel is “incredulous”.

Independent Cllr Yore, speaking at the Dundalk Municipal monthly meeting, called on the local authority to have cycle lanes cleaned weekly rather than their current monthly cleaning regime.

“The cleaning, clearing and maintenance of cycle lanes needs to be done weekly”, Cllr Yore said.

“I have had so many representations from people in relation to people nearly falling off bikes, people falling into holes in the cycle lanes.

“We really need action on the cycle lanes.

“We have got huge funding for cycle lanes but the ones we have already need maintenance, cleaning and clearing on a weekly basis, not just on a monthly basis.”

Senior Engineer with Louth County Council Mark Johnston said in response that to increase the cleaning of cycle lanes from monthly to weekly would cost extra and they didn’t have the budget to do it.

“The Active Travel funding will improve the cycle lanes a lot and enhance them and make them wider but it is our own revenue money that we would be short of to do the weekly as opposed to monthly clean”, he said.

“When there are new cycle lanes we would have to increase the cleaning I think, but that is probably a year away. But for now, we have a contract and that is the frequency that we believe is enough.”

He said he would work out how much extra it would cost to have the cycle lanes cleaned weekly.”

Cllr Yore said the local authority’s response was “incredulous”.

“We are promoting active travel and are after being successful getting funding”, she said. We are going to be encouraging people to use the cycle lanes more; we are going to improve the cycle lanes, we are going to make them wider, we are going to do fabulous things with the cycle lanes, but we don’t intend to increase the cleaning schedules of the cycle lanes we already have?

“If we are going to encourage people to be more active and are promoting active travel, we have to promote safe cycle lanes for people to use that are maintained and cleaned more regularly.

“I find it incredulous, and I am really annoyed at that response.”