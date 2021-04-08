Dundalk house clearance auction offering some treasures

Antique auctioneers Matthews of Kells is holding a three-day house clearance auction in Blackrock, Co. Louth starting this Saturday April 10th at 12 noon.

The entire Contents of 'Ardlaois', the property of Professor Keiran Taaffe will be sold.

And there are some treasures to be got at the online aution from over 2,100 lots including a Rolex watch, motorcars, Irish and International art, old silver, antique furniture, rugs, gilded mirrors, books, oriental items, collectables and a large quantity of general household items

Professor Taaffe, a past pupil of CBS Dundalk and graduate of University College Galway, was a life-time collector who travelled widely as both Vice Principal and Head of International Affairs at Dublin Institute of Technology.

"This is reflected in his collection" a spokesman for Matthews Auctioneers said.

The auction will be a live online event, due to Covid restrictions, and there will be no public viewing allowed, but a fully illustrated catalogue can be viewed online on the auctioneer's website www.matthewsauction rooms.com