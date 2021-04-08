Dundalk councillor gives snapshot of local businesses in series of videos

Dundalk Municipal District Cathaoirleach Councillor Emma Coffey has launched an exciting new intiative to support local business people.

Cllr Coffey is Backing Local Business with a series of videos featuring a snapshot of the town centre’s independent traders.

The current Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, is set to release a number of 'Conversations With Coffey' videos featuring a diverse range of local independent traders, filmed during the March 2021 restrictions.

The first in the series is going live today, Thursday 8th, on all Cllr Coffey’s social media platforms.

The series, which includes contributions from The Spotted Dog, The Bartender, Classified

Records, Roe River Books, Panama Coffee and Bridge Street Studios, represents a mere sample of the vibrant array of viable SMEs operating in the region, who have not only weathered the COVID storm, but have embraced the challenge of conforming to a new commercial environment.

From on-line migration, to major physical modification, via rigorous staff training and adapting to intermittent lock-downs, the business owners share their stories of survival and their long term visions and aspirations in the post pandemic environment.

Reiterating the priorities she outlined last June following her election as Cathaoirleach, Cllr Coffey explained the rationale behind the video series, which she hopes will encourage a reinvigorated positivity amongst small businesses, many of whom will be hoping to reopen safely in the months ahead.

Speaking in advance of the series going live, the Fianna Fail Councillor said: “My ultimate aim was to listen to local SMEs and ascertain how the Local Authority can facilitate them moving forward.

"I also wanted to celebrate their resilience and to showcase their individuality and diversity.

"The traders featured represent a diminutive exemplar of a much wider independent business community in Dundalk and its environs, that mark us out as a viable hub in the retail, hospitality and original craft sectors”.

The Conversations With Coffey Series will be released on all Cllr Coffey’s social media platforms with the first in the series going live today, Thursday the 8th April 2021 and each subsequent Thursday thereafter.