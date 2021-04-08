Built Heritage funding received to revamp historic Dundalk bar

The Century Bar is among the historic buildings in the county to receive funding as part of the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

Funding of €94,800 has been granted for 10 heritage projects in Louth under this year’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

The Century bar on Roden Place in town was granted €15,000 funding for roof repair, structures and coverings including leadwork.

Other buildings that received funding include Bellews Castle, which was granted €10,000, Tudor Lodge in Ardee, Co. Louth €5,715, Mooremount Thatch in Dunleer €12,420, 2 Ardee Terrace, Dundalk €1,375.

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth, Erin McGreehan, welcomed the funding, saying: “I am delighted that these buildings have been awarded this funding.

“This will ensure that essential repairs will be completed, and the structural integrity of these buildings will be secured.

“In addition to supporting owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties, this funding will also provide a welcome boost to local construction and heritage trades.”

As many as 477 heritage projects across every county in the country will benefit from a total of €3m under this year’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

The announcement follows the decision by Cabinet last week to implement a limited, phased easing of restrictions from April until a substantial level of vaccination has been achieved, in the hope that a full re-opening of construction activity can be considered in early May.

Also included under the BHIS 2021 is a continuation of a micro-grant stream introduced in 2020 to increase the resilience of historic structures to withstand the constant effects of climate change.

This allows local authorities to make smaller awards to owners of historic properties to carry out routine maintenance to offset the impact of climate change on their buildings.

Details of awards granted under the Department’s other built heritage scheme, the Historic Structures Fund, will be announced following their assessment in the coming weeks.