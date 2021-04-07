Louth woman scoops prize on National Lottery online game

A lucky online National Lottery player from Louth could not believe her luck when she won €30,000 on the €3 online Honeypot game.

The woman from Louth, who has remained anonymous, said: “I was in total shock when I saw the €30,000 on the screen.

"I play the game about once a week and usually win small amounts, here and there.

"When I saw the top prize flash up, I was in total disbelief – it definitely is the most I’ve ever won playing online.

"It seems that bit more real now since receiving my cheque but I haven’t told anyone just yet – it’s a tough secret to keep.

The online player is looking forward to putting her winnings to good use now saying:“Well we can’t go on holidays or anything like that at the moment with Covid so home refurbishments will take centre stage.

"There are a few bits that I’ve been wanting to do for a while around the house so I’m delighted to get those started and to treat the family to a few nice things as well - it’s certainly a good time for a win.”

Tonight’s Lotto jackpot is rolling towards an estimated €11.5 million.

The National Lottery is urging players to buy their tickets early and to follow the social distancing measures in place while doing so. Tickets can be purchased in-store, in-app or on www.lottery.ie until the deadline at 7.45pm tonight.