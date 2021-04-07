Disruption to Louth water supply due to repair work

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out essential water main repair works securing the water supply for customers in Jenkinstown, Clogherhead and Ardee.

While works are ongoing customers in the following locations may experience temporary disruption to their supply.

Customers in Dawestown, Jenkinstown and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure and/or water outages for short periods today, Wednesday 7 April, until 6:00pm.

Customers in Clogherhead, Pepperstown, Ardee and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure and/or water outages for short periods from today, Wednesday 7 April, until 6:00pm on Friday 9 April.

It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience caused when works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

