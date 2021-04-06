Two men killed in road crash in Louth

Two men have tragically died following a three car crash near Dunleer.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision involving three cars that occurred on the Ardee Link Road, just off the M1 at Richardstown in Dunleer this morning, Tuesday 6th April, at approximately 8.10a.m.

A male driver, in his early 50s, of one of the car, was killed when his car collided into a second vehicle.

He was the sole occupant of the car and his remains has been removed to the Mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post mortem will take place.

The male driver, in his mid 30s, of the second vehicle was also killed in the crash.

His body has been removed to the mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The passenger of the second car was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda to be treated for his non life threatening injuries.

The car also struck a third vehicle and the driver of the car was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with non life threatening injuries.

The Garda Forensic Collision investigators are currently at scene.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the M1, or on the Ardee Link Road at Richardstown this morning, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.