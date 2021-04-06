Dundalk shopping centre launches wellbeing initiatives to raise funds for charity

Marshes Shopping Centre has designed a range of free wellbeing initiatives in a fundraising drive for Pieta.

Conscious of the range of challenges facing people at this time, Marshes will raise funds for Pieta’s suicide and self-harm confidential, free-of-charge counselling services through the programmes.

Whilst the virtual events will be free to attend, donations will be welcomed via registration through the Marshes Facebook page and website.

The first event is a Tea and Tai Chi morning on Wednesday, April 14 at 11.00 am.

Participants can register online and the first 50 to register will receive a free wellness pack in the post, which will include Pukka Chamomile Tea.

They can then tune into a virtual Tai Chi class and learn a skill for life designed to support physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing.

“We have thought about how we can support customers in 2021 and have designed a range of free wellbeing initiatives,” said centre manager, Seán Farrell.

“Marshes is pleased to announce our support of Pieta’s suicide and self-harm confidential, free-of-charge counselling services through these programmes.

“We have recognised a role we can play in supporting wellbeing as we prepare to come out of this challenging time.

“Everyone has been challenged in different ways during the pandemic, but it is important to remember there are better days ahead.

“I would also encourage customers who can to contribute to and take part in the Pieta Darkness into Light event on May 8.”

Further details are available at darknessintolight.ie.