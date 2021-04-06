Dundalk Chamber hosted webinar with world class speaker

Dundalk Chamber held their first “In conversation with....” Simon Hartley, founder of “Be World Class”.

Simon has spent the last 25 years working with world class performers and teams.

The theme of his speech was “How to stay Focused, Confident and Motivated”.

Speaking after the event Simon said: “Have you ever noticed that the most successful people are often not the most naturally gifted, but those who have the right mindset?

"They are consistently focused, motivated and composed under pressure.

"This is the foundation of a great mindset!"

The key question is how do you develop it? How can you engineer your “mental game” and that of your team?

During this session, Simon will share his insights and experiences of coaching “the mental game” with world class athletes,

Olympians, elite professional players and business leaders.

Sponsored by Recruitment Plus the webinar took place on zoom and Dundalk Chamber have two more of these events planned.

If you would like more information on future events call Brenda on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie or check out www.dundalk.ie