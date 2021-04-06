Silt build-up works at Annagassan Harbour due within weeks

Sinn Féin Councillor Pearse McGeough received confirmation from Louth County Council that the build-up of silt in Annagassan Harbour will be addressed following environmental permission having been obtained.

Cllr McGeough said: “This is a problem that has been going on for too long and it should never have got this bad.

"The silt was so bad back in 2012 that four berths at the end of the Harbour were reduced to three and it has since deteriorated much further reducing the number of berths even more.

"The dredging of the Harbour will be welcome news and a great relief to trawlers and fishermen who have to navigate the Harbour with extreme caution.

"This is a health and safety issue.

“Despite remedial works being done at the Harbour since 2012 the silt continues to build up and in reality it needs to be dredged on an on-going basis.”

In 2018 Cllr McGeough had sought extra signage for the area after learning that a young child had wandered onto the silt believing it to be sand and got stuck almost to their shoulders.

Luckily the person with the child was able to free them.

Concerned for the health and safety of children and pets, Cllr McGeough said at the time:"This is a health and safety issue.

"If we are lucky enough to get a decent summer this year, you are going to have children playing or pets being walked.

"If they go into the water at all there is a chance they could get stuck and not come out of the water.

"Louth County Council needs to take what happened as a warning and address the build-up of silt as a matter of urgency.”

The works at Annagassan Harbour will take place April/May and is in agreement with Inland Fisheries and National Parks and Wildlife Service. (NPWS)