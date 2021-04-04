Additional classrooms for Dundalk schools

Two schools in Louth have been approved by the Government for additional classroom space for their pupils.

Bellurgan National School and Ardee Community School have been granted approval to get more accommodation for their classes.

Bellurgan NS is set to gain two new classrooms and one Special Education Teacher room and Ardee Community School will receive 18 general classrooms, a Special Education Needs based classroom, a Home School Community Liaison room, a Home Economics room, Art room, and two Construction Studies rooms.

Senator McGahon, speaking about the announcement, said: “The purpose of the additional accommodation scheme is to ensure that essential classroom accommodation is available to cater for pupils enrolled each year and where the need cannot be met by the school’s existing accommodation.

“Where the need for additional accommodation is likely to be for a finite period of less than three years, a school may be given approval to rent temporary accommodation for this period.

“The rental contract is between the school authority and the rental company.

“Where the need for additional accommodation is likely to be for a period of more than three years, a school may be given grant aid with the option to purchase a prefabricated structure or to use this grant aid to construct a permanent classroom.

“This is great news for everyone involved in the Bellurgan and Ardee communities.

“As we move out of this Covid era, increased classroom sizes and space for children and teachers alike is very important and this is a substantial investment that the Department is investing in for two Louth communities.”