ALERT: Irish supermarket chain issues recalls poultry product over cooking safety fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall for a batch of turkey crown over cooking safety fears due to the incorrect weight declaration on the package.

The alert was issued on Thursday by the FSAI and the product is sold in Dunnes Stores outlets across Ireland.

The recall applies specifically to 1.5kg packs of Dunnes Stores Irish Turkey Breast Crown with Prime Wings, with a best before date of April 5, 2021 and approval number IE 807 EC.

"Dunnes Stores is recalling the above batch of its Dunnes Stores Irish Turkey Breast Crown with Prime Wings as the product may be inadequately cooked due to the incorrect weight declaration on the package," reads a notice published on the FSAI website.

"Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch."

Nature Of Danger:

If the cooking instructions are followed based on the weight declared on the label, the product may not be adequately cooked, therefore would be unsafe for customers to eat.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.