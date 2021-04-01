Louth libraries 'Spring into Storytime' with online events

Louth county libraries are encouraging families to 'Spring into Storytime' this April.

Public libraries’ annual Spring Into Storytime programme launched on April 1st and promises to bring the magic of storytime to homes across Louth and the rest of the country.

This year, Spring Into Storytime is moving online and Louth County Libraries will organise virtual events and activities, all based around reading and listening to stories, which families can enjoy at home.

The programme provides an ideal opportunity for children to take time to enjoy a variety of stories through online storytimes by library staff and authors and experience reading as an activity which is fun, entertaining and allows families to share this happy time together.

Louth County Libraries will be organising the following events:

Facebook Friday 2nd of April 11:00am Sensory Craft & Storytime: A sneaky snake craft – followed by The Gruffalo Storytime

Facebook Friday 2nd April 3pm A Nature themed sensory gel bag craft session.

Facebook Storytime every Tuesday and Saturday @ 6:30pm

Parent and Toddler Zoom Sessions 1st/8th/15th/22st of April (Register via Instagram, link in bio)

Wednesday 7th April 3pm Creative writing easter workshop Maeve Devoy Zoom (Workshop is full)

Facebook Friday 9th April 11am Nursery rhyme time Puppet Show

Louth Libraries Blog “Shelf Life” will have feature posts on book recommendations for ages 0-4.

To take part in Spring into Storytime, visit our social media channels:

Instagram & Facebook: Louth County Libraries

Twitter: Please follow the #louthlibraries

You can also visit www.librariesireland.ie where online storytimes from library staff all over Ireland will be uploaded.