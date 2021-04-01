The winner of a dozen oysters and farm tour courtesy of Louth owned DK Connemara Oysters announced

The lucky winner of a dozen of Oysters along with a Summer Farm Tour and Picnic courtesy of the Louth owned DK Connemara Oysters is Jody Boland.

Our reader Jody Boland, from Dundalk will be treated to a Taste of the Atlantic with an Oyster Hamper Courtesy www.dkconnemaraoysters.com.

David Keane, from Louth, is the CEO of DK Connemara Oysters, a family run business based in Letterfrack on the Galway coast and he believes their product is the perfect addition to anyone hoping to add a little something different to the dinner table.

Oysters have for centuries been renowned for their nourishment and nutrition and are also celebrated as the food of love, that special scrumptious, sensuous ingredient to add that extra classy touch, that je ne sais quoi, to your romantic soiree.

And they are delivering a delicious selection of oysters from Connemara direct to Jody's door in Dundalk from Letterfrack as an Easter treat.

Jody is the lucky winner of two dozen oysters complete with a handy oyster shucking knife and a copy of the acclaimed book, ‘Oyster Gastronomy’ by award winning writers and chefs Máirín Uí Chomáin and Michael O’ Meara, to help Jody prepare and serve the oysters like a pro.

The prize also includes a visit to DK Connemara Oyster Farm in Letterfrack for a guided tour and oyster picnic, for Jody and a group of six family and friends, later this summer.

Congratulations Jody Boland!