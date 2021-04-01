Dundalk parents relieved as shoe shops allowed open for children's footwear

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said shoe shops will be allowed to sell children’s footwear “by appointment only”.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, Senator Erin McGreehan, has welcomed comments made by An Taoiseach that shoe shops will open to allow the fitting service and the sale of children's shoes.

The Louth Senator commented: “Children’s shoes are essential.

"Last week I asked my government colleagues to look at this and to find a solution that would accommodate the many families throughout the country that need shoes for their children.

“Some families may not be able to afford online shopping. If you just have €10 for essential items, online shopping won’t work. I am glad to see that shoe shops will now reopen for children’s shoes.” concluded Senator McGreehan.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said shoes are an essential item in terms of the growth and development of children.

He said Government is finalising guidance that would be outlined in regulations.

This would allow shoe shops with fitting services to measure children's feet.

However, Mr Martin said this could only be done by appointment only.

The appointments could be made by phone or online. He said the shops could then provide the fitting service and the sale of children's shoes only.