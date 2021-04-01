Easter Egg Extravaganza for Dundalk pupils

Pupils at Faughart Community National School have been busy - and they were treated to Easter eggs for all their hard work.

The pupils were a big hit online after they joined the Jersusalema dance challenge.

The students impressed with their amazing dance moves after taking part in the dance craze.

They also found time during the last week of term before Easter holidays to come up with slogans to help promote the annual Faughart community spring clean up.

The children were delighted to receive a surprise delivery of Easter eggs on from the Faughart Community Alert team for all their hard work.

The treat was well deserved!