Daffodil Day raises incredible €6m for vital cancer services and research

An incredible €6m raised on the ‘most important Daffodil Day ever’ will fund vital services for cancer patients and life-changing research, the Irish Cancer Society has said.

The Society has confirmed that support from the public through the Late Late Show on Friday 26th and in the days leading up to Daffodil Day will allow for investment and improvements in four key areas, including: research, counselling, Night Nursing, and childhood cancers.

Due to increased demand for mental health services during the pandemic, funds raised will allow expansion of the Society’s Counselling Service. An extended local counselling fund will ensure cancer support centres nationwide can support more people affected by cancer in their community.

The generous support shown by the Irish public will also allow the Society to fund more life-changing cancer research with a pledge to significantly increase their support to Cancer Trials Ireland.

To meet increased demand of terminally ill patients wishing to die at home, the Society will expand capacity in their Night Nursing service and continue to recruit additional nurses nationwide.

The Society is now able to also increase its support and services for families impacted by childhood and adolescent cancers. Counselling, peer-support, advocacy, survivorship research and supports, are all areas that will be expanded, thanks to the funding from Late Late Show viewers.

Lorraine Alcock, mum of Caoimhe who died from Ewing Sarcoma, aged 19, is delighted that additional funding will go towards childhood and adolescent cancer supports and services. Lorraine who shared Caoimhe’s story on the show says that Caoimhe made her make a promise months before she died to talk about childhood cancer and advocate for nationwide support.

She says;“Caoimhe wanted childhood and teenage cancers spoken about. Her wish before she died was that there would be proper adolescent services for teens and children so they were not forgotten. The incredible donations raised through Daffodil Day will allow the Irish Cancer Society to do this for our kids”.

Speaking today, the Society’s CEO Averil Power said; “We cannot thank the people of Ireland enough for their exceptional generosity in supporting the Irish Cancer Society’s most important Daffodil Day ever. We have been overwhelmed by the goodwill and warmth shown in reaction to Friday’s Late Late Show, and indeed the support of all of the other fantastic fundraising initiatives that took place in schools, workplaces and communities for Daffodil Day.

“Daffodil Day also allows us to remind the public that the Society is here to support anyone affected by cancer, and we are committed to doing everything we can for cancer patients and their families across the country.

“The funds raised through Daffodil Day will allow us to do just that, to provide additional emotional support through the extension of our counselling service, to ramp up our investment in cancer research, to do more for those impacted by childhood and adolescent cancers and to increase capacity in our Night Nursing service nationwide”.

Daffodil Day is proudly supported by Boots Ireland. Their 89 stores nationwide have raised vital funds for the Society’s Night Nursing service by selling Daffodil pins in store and hosting virtual fundraisers across the country.

If you or anyone you know has concerns or questions about cancer, contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone: 1800 200 700.